Lincoln Board of Education announces finalists for Superintendent

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Board of Education announced on Tuesday the names of four finalists for the position of superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools.

“After reviewing all of the applications, the Board is pleased with the strength of this exceptional pool of candidates,” said Connie Duncan, president of the Lincoln Board of Education. “Each candidate brings a unique perspective and a wealth of experience that will benefit our community.”

The Board will interview the finalists on Feb. 1 and Feb. 4. Each candidate will meet with various small groups throughout the day that will include students, staff, families and community members.

The public is invited to hear from each candidate during two special Board of Education meetings on Feb. 1 and Feb. 4, starting at 7:30 p.m. each night. The meetings will take place in the Boardroom and will be livestreamed. Community members will be invited to provide feedback through an online survey after listening to the full presentations. To allow all candidates an equal amount of time, there will not be a public comment period during the special meetings.

Duncan said she anticipates a final decision will be made some time in February.

The four finalists are:

Paul Gausman, Superintendent for Sioux City Community School District in Sioux City, Iowa.

Peter Licata, South Regional Superintendent for the Palm Beach County School District in Boca Raton, Florida.

Jami Jo Thompson, Superintendent for Norfolk Public Schools in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Antwan Wilson, Assistant Professor for Nebraska Wesleyan University, in Lincoln Nebraska, and Chief Executive Officer of Schoolwise Educational Consulting.

Steve Joel, current superintendent for LPS, announced that he will retire at the end of June.

More information about the finalists along with the interview schedule can be found on the LPS website: lps.org.

