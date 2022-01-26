LIVE at 11:30AM: Lincoln COVID-19 update
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pat Lopez, Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, will update the community on efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
You can watch the news conference live in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV and FireTV as well as the free VUit app.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.