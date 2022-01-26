Advertisement

LIVE at 11:30AM: Lincoln COVID-19 update

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pat Lopez, Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, will update the community on efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

You can watch the news conference live in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV and FireTV as well as the free VUit app.

