LIVE: Agencies team up to tackle Nebraska’s meth problem

Agencies team up to tackle Nebraska's meth problem
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Leaders of five state and federal law enforcement agencies in Nebraska will address the media about a first-of-its-kind partnership in Nebraska formed to face the state’s number one drug threat, methamphetamine.
Speakers at the news conference include:
Nebraska Attorney General, Doug Peterson
Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska, Jan Sharp
Drug Enforcement Administration Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge, Justin C. King
Federal Bureau of Investigation Omaha Field Office Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel
Nebraska State Patrol/DEA Task Force Officer, Tyler Kroenke
