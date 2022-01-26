LPD: Suspect steals truck, trailer and machine from Southwest Lincoln business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a break-in at a Southwest Lincoln siding and window company.

LPD said some time between Friday evening and Monday morning, a break-in happened at Innovations Siding and Windows, located northeast of 14th Street and Old Cheney Road.

According to police, the suspect got into the building by prying back the exterior siding near a door. Once the siding was damaged, the door was able to be opened and the suspect went inside.

LPD said the suspect then found a set of vehicle keys next to one of the offices.

Police said the keys belonged to a white 2009 GMC Sierra pickup which was parked inside the garage area of the business.

From there, LPD said the suspect opened an overhead garage door and drove the vehicle out of the business. One outside, a white 8′ x 16′ enclosed trailer containing a seamless siding machine was attached to the pickup and the suspect left.

The pickup, as well as the enclosed trailer, have ‘Innovations Siding & Windows’ decals on it.

Police said the pickup is valued at $20,000, the enclosed trailer is valued at $15,000 and the seamless siding machine located inside the trailer is valued at $100,000.

Investigators believe the total loss is $135,000.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

