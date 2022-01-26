Advertisement

LSO working with Platte Co. officials on change of venue for man accused of killing LPD investigator

Felipe Vazquez
Felipe Vazquez(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is working with Platte County following a judge’s order for a change of venue for the trial of Felipe Vazquez, who is charged with killing Lincoln Police Department Investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera.

More: Judge orders change of venue for man accused of killing LPD investigator

Sheriff Terry Wagner said his department is in talks with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office if Vazquez’s trial takes place at that county courthouse.

According to Sheriff Wagner, they’re looking at PCSO’s facilities and tools they may need to maintain the integrity of the proceedings, as well as security.

It’s possible that several LSO deputies will have to stay in Columbus during the proceedings if that is where the trial takes place, Sheriff Wagner explained.

LSO is in charge of Vazquez’s security and Sheriff Wagner said if the trial takes place in Platte County, the defendant will be housed in Columbus. Sheriff Wagner said it would be too risky having to transport the defendant three-hours a day.

If the jury is sequestered at the beginning of the trial or during deliberations, Sheriff Wagner said LSO will then provide security for the jury.

On Monday, the court found that the extensive media coverage and publicity on Vazquez’s case would make it impossible for him to receive a fair trial in southeast Nebraska.

The trial is scheduled to begin March 7, 2022.

Vazquez is accused of shooting Herrera on Aug. 26, 2020 near 33rd and Vine streets while police attempted to serve a warrant. Herrera died from his injuries 12 days after the shooting.

Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on August 26, 2020.
Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on August 26, 2020.(Lincoln Police)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on Elm Street in Adams where a standoff occurred with law enforcement.
Man dead following standoff in Adams
Stalled train near 84th and Yankee Hill Road
UPDATE: BNSF train cleared from Highway 2 and 84th Street
Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19,...
Lincoln woman shares story of getting her sense of taste and smell back
LPD File Photo
LPD: SUV set on fire in north Lincoln
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Judge denies injunction on Omaha mask mandate

Latest News

Mutual of Omaha said Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, that it wants to move its new headquarters to...
Downtown Omaha plan adds streetcar, puts Mutual of Omaha into current library space
Agencies team up to tackle Nebraska’s meth problem
LPD File Photo
LPD: Suspect steals truck, trailer and machine from Southwest Lincoln business
COVID Risk dial for Lincoln stays in the red, severe risk level.
Lincoln COVID Risk Dial remains in the red, severe risk level