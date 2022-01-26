LSO working with Platte Co. officials on change of venue for man accused of killing LPD investigator

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is working with Platte County following a judge’s order for a change of venue for the trial of Felipe Vazquez, who is charged with killing Lincoln Police Department Investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said his department is in talks with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office if Vazquez’s trial takes place at that county courthouse.

According to Sheriff Wagner, they’re looking at PCSO’s facilities and tools they may need to maintain the integrity of the proceedings, as well as security.

It’s possible that several LSO deputies will have to stay in Columbus during the proceedings if that is where the trial takes place, Sheriff Wagner explained.

LSO is in charge of Vazquez’s security and Sheriff Wagner said if the trial takes place in Platte County, the defendant will be housed in Columbus. Sheriff Wagner said it would be too risky having to transport the defendant three-hours a day.

If the jury is sequestered at the beginning of the trial or during deliberations, Sheriff Wagner said LSO will then provide security for the jury.

On Monday, the court found that the extensive media coverage and publicity on Vazquez’s case would make it impossible for him to receive a fair trial in southeast Nebraska.

The trial is scheduled to begin March 7, 2022.

Vazquez is accused of shooting Herrera on Aug. 26, 2020 near 33rd and Vine streets while police attempted to serve a warrant. Herrera died from his injuries 12 days after the shooting.

Mario Herrera was shot serving a warrant in Lincoln on August 26, 2020. (Lincoln Police)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.