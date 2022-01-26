Meyer joins Nebraska Track-and-Field team, wins first college meet

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In high school, Kalynn Meyer won five state track-and-field championships. She was dominant in the shot put and discus, evident in her pair of Nebraska Gatorade Girls Track-and-Field Athlete of the Year awards. Meyer is putting her throwing skills to use again. The 6-foot-3 sophomore has joined the Nebraska Track-and-Field team for the 2022 spring season.

“When everyone found out that I wasn’t doing track in college originally, they were like ‘What are you doing?’” Meyer said.

As the #21 volleyball prospect according to PrepVolleyball.com, Meyer signed to play for John Cook’s Huskers. Through Meyer’s first two volleyball seasons at Nebraska, she’s appeared in 11 matches.

Meyer continues to train with the Nebraska volleyball team, while also participating in track-and-field.

“I have a very organized planner,” Meyer said. “Its pretty hectic and crazy.”

In the morning, Meyer attends track-and-field practice where she gets hands-on shot put training. Then she attends class over the lunch hour. After her coursework, Meyer joins her volleyball teammates for off-season workouts. Meyer plans to participate in the Huskers’ beach volleyball season later this semester.

“I haven’t had many issues trying to balance it all,” Meyer said. “You have to put sleep in there sometime.”

During academic and volleyball breaks, Meyer would visit her family outside Superior. She says she would occasionally throw the discus with her father while at her childhood home.

Meyer started focusing on track-and-field again seriously following the volleyball team’s memorable run to the NCAA Finals in December. On Saturday, after only a handful of college practices, Meyer participated in her first NCAA track-and-field meet.

At the Mark Colligan Invite, Meyer won the shot put with a throw of 50-feet, 3.5 inches. The distance was a personal record, which was nearly 3 inches farther than second place.

“Once you do something for so long, its kind of ingrained in your brain,” Meyer said.

Meyer has lofty goals for her return to track-and-field. Despite being unavailable for some competitions and practices, Meyer believes she can be a valuable member of the Huskers’ program. If she experiences sustained success this spring, Meyer may consider taking aim at the 2024 or 2028 Olympics.

