Advertisement

Nebraska congressman looking for venue change in campaign finance case

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld held a status conference Tuesday afternoon to figure out the next steps in the case involving Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.). Fortenberry did not appear in person in the courtroom where his legal team filed a motion to change the venue of the case from Los Angeles to Nebraska.

Fortenberry’s campaign team tells the Gray Television Washington News Bureau that his lawyers want a venue change to speed up the trial process. The congressman’s attorneys argue the case is moving too slowly in California because of COVID concerns. They want to move proceedings to Nebraska where a trial date could be set and legal proceedings move more quickly. The judge did not make a decision on this motion Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney General for California has charged Fortenberry with concealing campaign finance information and making false statements to federal authorities after, they say, he accepted $30,000 in illegal campaign funds during a 2016 election event in California. The congressman denies the allegations.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s legal team has until Feb. 1 to reply to the motion. Fortenberry’s attorneys then have until Feb. 4 to respond to that reply. A hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8 to go over other motions and briefs, and potentially to rule on the venue change.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on Elm Street in Adams where a standoff occurred with law enforcement.
Man dead following standoff in Adams
Lincoln man killed in Cass County crash
Car crash
Juvenile killed in weekend crash in Seward County
Stalled train near 84th and Yankee Hill Road
UPDATE: BNSF train cleared from Highway 2 and 84th Street
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

A scientist has discovered that Saturn’s small moon Mimas (left) likely has something in common...
Saturn’s ‘Death Star’ moon may have a hidden ocean, scientists discover
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference,...
Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk
Lee Jung-jae stars in "Squid Game" as Seong Gi-hun.
Netflix confirms ‘Squid Game’ will be back for season 2
The San Jose, Calif., City Council will vote on new gun control measures on Tuesday. (Source:...
San Jose could be 1st to require gun liability insurance
FILE - Boston Red Sox David Ortiz reacts before a baseball game against the New York Yankees,...
David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out