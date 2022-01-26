Not as cold Wednesday, but breezy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front has moved through Nebraska bringing warmer temperatures. However, a gusty south to southwest wind will continue to make it feel chilly Wednesday afternoon. Not as cold Wednesday night with a few clouds. Thursday will be breezy with a mix of clouds and sun.

Mostly sunny, breezy and not as cold Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s with a south to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

It will be warmer with a gusty south wind at times. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy and not as cold Wednesday night with lows dropping to the mid 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Not as cold tonight. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy on Thursday. The afternoon high in the Lincoln area will be around 40 degrees. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Seasonal temperatures expected on Thursday and continued breezy. (1011 Weather)

More sunshine expected on Friday with less wind and the high will be around 40 degrees. The weekend will be mild and dry with highs in the lower 50s on Saturday, upper 40s on Sunday. Monday will be in the mid 50s and dry. Tuesday will be cooler with a chance for scattered rain showers possibly mixed with some snow late in the day.

Weekend looks mild and dry. (1011 Weather)

