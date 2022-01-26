Advertisement

Officials report reenlistment rates in Nebraska National Guard healthy

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a boom across the country for reenlistment in National Guard units, including Nebraska.

Officials refer to retention rates for airmen and soldiers as healthy.

The Air National Guard Force in Nebraska stands at more than a thousand members.

The Army National Guard is at more than 3,200.

Guard members help with disaster recovery efforts and also assist other states with pandemic assistance.

Nebraskans reenlisting
PHOTOS: Nebraskans reenlisting in Washington D.C.
PHOTOS: NE National Guard reenlisting on Capitol Hill
PHOTOS: Deployed Nebraska National Guard soldiers reenlist on beach in Djibouti
PHOTOS: WOCS Class 21-001

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on Elm Street in Adams where a standoff occurred with law enforcement.
Man dead following standoff in Adams
Lincoln man killed in Cass County crash
Car crash
Juvenile killed in weekend crash in Seward County
Stalled train near 84th and Yankee Hill Road
UPDATE: BNSF train cleared from Highway 2 and 84th Street
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

Lincoln Board of Education Approves Four Finalists in Superintendent Search
NE Leg: Dozens testify on how to spend $1.7B in pandemic relief
NE Legislature: Dozens testify on how to spend $1B in pandemic relief
Lincoln Board of Education announces finalists for Superintendent
DHHS announces free at-home COVID testing for Nebraska residents