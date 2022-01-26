Southwest Nebraska barn tour

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During a recent visit to a rural Hayes County farm, we learned about four barns that are owned by the family of Paul Orman.

The first barn we looked at was built in 1908. “It’s well over 100 years old,” Orman said. “The barns that I knew in the area when I was growing up, there were probably 20 or 30 barns. The interesting thing is, I’ve never seen one alike. They’ve all been different designs.”

As we continued to look at the exterior and interior of his three other barns, Orman began to reminisce about what these barns stood for through the years.

“The barn was the hub of activity on the farm,” Orman said. “Some of these barns were built after the real need for a barn. They were generally used for housing horses. One portion of the barn was often used for housing buggies or automobiles. Being the hub of the farm, when the farmer or rancher left the house in the morning, most likely he would go to the barn. If he planned to work the fields, he would get harnesses together, or repair work would be done. Every barn that I’ve owned, if you work with them long enough, you are bound to find a bottle of something that will fall out somewhere. My theory on that is, if things weren’t going well with the woman in the kitchen in the morning, the next place the guy would find himself would be in the barn. I assume the first thing he would do is have a little nip of Schnapps or whisky before he’d start his day.”

Orman says wind is always a factor when it comes to preserving barns in southwest Nebraska.

“Most of these barns are 30 feet high, so there’s a lot of surface area,” Orman said. “The north side is always where the wood rots and they get weak. Of course, we get a prevailing northwest wind here. Straight winds blow down barns. I lost a barn on my farm to a 100-mile-per-hour straight wind in 1992. But tornadoes don’t seem to be as big of a problem here.”

Orman has a big interest in Ford tractors, and for his tractor collection, but he also has a passion for his barns, and it certainly showed during our short tour.

