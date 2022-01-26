Warmer weather looms for the weekend; rain, snow and cold for next week?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fairly seasonal weather is on tap as we look towards the end of this work week with some milder temperatures expected to return to the forecast for the weekend and into early next week. Past Monday, the forecast becomes murky as longer range models are advertising a possible pattern shift with a more significant storm system targeting the area for the middle of next week. Details this far out are still pretty fuzzy, but one thing is for certain, you’ll want to continue to check back to the forecast over the coming days as we continue to iron out details about this potential storm system.

Into Wednesday evening, quiet weather is expected for most of the state, but clouds will roll back through the state as we head into the day on Thursday behind a passing cold front. We should see a mix of sun and clouds through the day with winds turning to the northwest. Breezy winds are expected into the afternoon with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH expected across the area. Dry weather is forecast for most, but we won’t rule out a stray flurry or snow shower across the coverage area, espeically for northern parts of the state.

Look for northwesterly winds and a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. (KOLN)

Low temperatures into Thursday will be warmer than the past few mornings with morning lows in the upper teens to low 20s across the state. Feels like temperatures will likely fall into the single digits and teens for most.

Look for lows in the upper teens to low 20s on Friday morning. (KOLN)

Afternoon highs on Thursday should be close to where we finished on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the mid 30s to low 40s. When we factor in a blustery north and northwest wind though, wind chills will likely fall to the 20s and low 30s by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be seasonally chilly on Friday with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. (KOLN)

Friday looks to hold warmer temperatures for most of the state, with slightly cooler temperatures in the east as a reinforcing shot of cold air is expected to settle into the midwest. This will likely lead to temperatures in the mid to upper 30s for extreme eastern Nebraska, while central and western Nebraska should reach the mid to upper 40s by the afternoon.

Look for highs on Friday to range from the mid 30s in he east to the upper 40s in the west. (KOLN)

The extended forecast brings temperatures back to the upper 40s to low 50s for this weekend with sunny to mostly sunny skies. The mild weather is then forecast to continue to into Monday with temperatures reaching into the mid 50s for Lincoln. From there, as stated above, the forecast turns more uncertain as longer range models both depict a more significant storm system rolling through the plains. For now, we’ve included cooler temperatures for Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s to start February. Rain looks to be possible before we transition to snow Tuesday into Wednesday. By Wednesday, temperatures will be colder, falling into the single digits and low teens by the morning with highs in the low 20s by the afternoon. Winds also look like they could be an issue during that time as well with breezy to windy conditions that will make it feel even colder and could cause some blowing and drifting snow that could cause some travel concerns. As mentioned above, there’s still a good amount of uncertaintity regarding this time period, and you’ll want to continue to check back as we get closer.

Milder weather is expected over the next few days with coler temperatures with rain and snow possibly looming towards midweek next week. (KOLN)

