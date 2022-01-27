Advertisement

Bill advances that creates ‘Innovation Hubs’ for underprivileged areas

(KOLNKGIN)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (NCN) - A bill that is set to create ‘innovation hubs’ that support rising businesses in underprivileged areas of Nebraska, moved to the second round of debate on Wednesday with strong support from lawmakers.

State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha had designated Legislative Bill 450 as his priority, this would increase the likelihood of being debated.

Universities, banks, local economic development departments, nonprofits, business incubators, and other entities could collaborate to create the ‘iHubs,’ which would offer support to entrepreneurs.

In order for the ‘iHubs’ to become official, they would have to apply to the Director of the state’s Department of Economic Development, who will be overseeing and assisting the ‘iHubs’, to get the official designation.

The idea behind the ‘iHubs’ is that they will be able to offer help with any aspects of running a business, such as; business planning, financing, marketing, taxes, legal requirements, budgeting, and bookkeeping.

Sen. McKinney stated that current hubs around the country include tech entrepreneurship programs, accelerators, economic development initiatives, nonprofits joining to become philanthropy collectives, and small businesses.

Areas of the state that Sen. Mckinney said could potentially benefit, from having an ‘iHub’ include; Adams, Buffalo, Dodge, Keith, Madison, Sarpy, and Scotts Bluff Counties.

The bill received a 43-0 vote and will need to pass through two more rounds of debate.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID Risk dial for Lincoln stays in the red, severe risk level.
Lincoln COVID Risk Dial remains in the red, severe risk level
Mariah Chamberlin and Joshua Morris were arrested Tuesday morning in Grand Island.
Wanted individuals out of Buffalo County arrested in GI
Anthony Pingel faces two felony and four misdemeanor charges in connection with a Dec. 12...
Charges filed in district court in Hastings double fatality case
FILE
Former Bruning woman convicted for Distribution of Child Pornography
Lincoln is expected to receive about 3.5 million dollars a year from their race track after the...
Future of Nebraska casinos waiting on governor’s approval, millions in property tax relief expected

Latest News

LPS hands out dozens of meals at their Wednesday food distribution
Lincoln Public Schools addresses hunger needs by handing out meals to LPS students
Golden Apple: Adams Central Elementary principal creates connections
Meals for LPS Students
Lincoln teen's car stolen and wrecked
Lincoln teen's car stolen and wrecked