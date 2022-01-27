Breezy with seasonal temperatures Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A mix of clouds and sun expected on Thursday with afternoon temperatures near the seasonal average. A cold front will move through the region bringing a gusty north wind and flurries. More sunshine expected on Friday with temperatures again at or above average and won’t be as breezy. The weekend still looks dry and mild.

Variable clouds, breezy and seasonal for the Lincoln area Thursday. Highs in the lower 40s with a north-northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Near normal temperatures expected Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible Thursday night and it will be colder with lows in the mid teens. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Colder temperatures expected Thursday night into Friday morning. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday with less wind and near average temperatures. Highs in the upper 30s and a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

More sunshine on Friday (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and mild on Saturday with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Mild temperatures on Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Sunday will be a bit cooler, but still not too bad for late January. Monday will be mild with highs back into the 50s.

Tuesday will be cooler with a chance for a few scattered rain showers, possibly mixing with some snow and then eventually becoming snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. It will be much colder on Wednesday with a few snow showers or flurries possible.

Mild and dry and weekend. (1011 Weather)

