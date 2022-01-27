Bryan Health doctor gives tips on how to stick to New Year resolutions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to Bryan Health doctors, 40-percent of Americans set New Year resolutions and they said making it to February is one of the most challenging aspects.

As February 2022 inches closer, if you’ve stuck to your goals so far, you’re actually in the majority. Doctors say only 25-percent of people who do make New Year resolutions will continue them into the second month. Of those people who keep going, only 8-percent will make it the entire year.

Health experts said one of the biggest problems is setting goals too broad. Another problem is focusing too much on the long term, instead of celebrating short-term accomplishments.

“New Year resolutions are too broad, really things that people set in their mind that are way out there,” Director of Behavioral Health Services at Bryan Health Dr. Dave Miers said, “I want to do this, I want to do that. We do need to focus and keep those in our mind, but be more specific and say ‘I’m going to do this and this is how I’m going to do it.’”

Here are some tips Dr. Miers gave on staying motivated into February and throughout the year:

Set specific short term goals that can build into your resolutions.

Keep a journal. Write down and track your accomplishments so you will be able to see the progress you’ve made.

Reward yourself for any success that you have, be proud of it.

Always keep in mind that your goal is not too far out of reach.

“You just have to keep reminding yourself that I can do this, it is possible,” Dr. Miers said, “A lot of times folks make up a phrase that works for them, they stick it on the dashboard of their car or on their dresser. We are going to have bad days, we’re going to have days where we struggle with our goal that’s normal, but remember that we can succeed, we’ve had success.”

The WellPower Movement is one resource that is helping Nebraskans track their accomplishments in 2022. You can find more information on the movement here.

Bryan Health also offers mental health services that can help you stay on track and set new goals for the new year.

