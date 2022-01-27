Advertisement

Coast Guard finds 4 more bodies during search for 38 migrants lost at sea; death toll 5

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. The Coast Guard said four more bodies were found during a search for 38 migrants lost at sea between Florida and the Bahamas; five bodies in all have been recovered.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Associated Press)
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard says it has found four more bodies in its search for 38 migrants lost at sea off Florida, for a total of five bodies.

The maritime security agency said Thursday that it also plans to call off its active search for survivors at sunset if it doesn’t receive any new information.

Authorities have stressed the difficulty of finding survivors in the turbulent waters of the Gulf Stream.

A lone survivor who was found clinging to the hull of the overturned boat on Tuesday said the boat capsized late Saturday after he and 39 others had set out for Florida from the island of Bimini in the Bahamas.

