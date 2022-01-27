Advertisement

Deputy called 911 to report ex just days before she was found dead inside her burning home

James Conn (right) is accused of killing Deputy Savanna Puckett (left).
James Conn (right) is accused of killing Deputy Savanna Puckett (left).(Robertson County Sheriff's Office)
By WSMV staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A patrol deputy who was found shot to death inside her burning home in Tennessee called 911 just days before to report her ex was sitting in the driveway.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 22-year-old Savanna Puckett was shot and killed inside her home Sunday evening.

WSMV reported she called 911 from her home four days before her death.

On the 911 call, she sounded calm but concerned, and occasionally made deep sighs. She told the dispatch operator her ex had pulled into her driveway, but he wasn’t supposed to be there.

“He just pulled into my driveway. County did a report for me last night because he was here and not supposed to be here. And he just pulled into my driveway again,” Puckett said.

Later in the call, Puckett identifies the person she reports in her driveway as 27-year-old James Conn.

“He’s at the end of the driveway now. I called 513 because she was the one that took the report from me last night,” Puckett said in the 911 call.

The report from the previous day was taken by a deputy in patrol unit 513.

The entire call was about 2 minutes and 45 seconds and ended when dispatch said a patrol unit had arrived at Puckett’s home.

An order of protection had not been taken out by Puckett against Conn, according to the Robertson County Circuit Court Clerk.

Authorities went to Conn’s home early Monday morning to execute a search warrant, which led to an hours-long standoff, according to WSMV.

Investigators arrested and charged Conn with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson in connection to Puckett’s death.

Court documents said investigators recovered one .40 caliber cartridge casing and two empty lighter fluid bottles from inside the burning home.

Investigators found latent fingerprints of Conn’s on the bottles. Puckett’s Glock 22 .40 caliber service weapon was not found.

A TBI background check reveals Conn had been charged with domestic assault in the past.

Puckett joined the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer when she was 18. She was later promoted to patrol deputy.

