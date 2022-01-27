Golden Apple: Adams Central Elementary principal creates connections

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - He’s always had a love for kids. That’s why Lonnie Abbott decided to have a career in education. After majoring in elementary P.E. and health, Abbott eventually earned a degree in administration. And that passion for teaching caught our eye. Adams Central Elementary Principal Lonnie Abbott is our 10/11 Golden Apple award winner for January.

We found Lonnie Abbott during lunch duty at Adams Central Elementary. He’s our first principal to win the award. And you can tell he loves his job at this rural school district near Hastings.

“I get to greet all of the elementary kids every morning, just to see all of the smiles and excitement in their faces when they come in every day,” Mr. Abbott said.

From the little kids to the big, Adams Central senior Isaac Meyer remembers having Mr. Abbot as his principal in elementary school.

“He’s really helped my brothers a lot,” Meyer said. “You know, you always think the principal is the bad guy when you are little, and when you grow up you finally realize how they are really trying to help you. He’s just a good guy.”

The Meyer family nominated Mr. Abbott for the 10/11 Golden Apple award. Here’s what Isaac’s mom, Stacy Meyer, said:

“This is his first year as principal of Adams Central Elementary school. They are so lucky to have him. He is truly there for the kids and to help in any way. He is patient and has great communication with parents, teachers and most of all - students.”

“What a great thing to hear from some parents, and I’m very fortunate to have this job and be able to do this every day,” Mr. Abbott said.

Mr. Abbott started his career in education in 1991 as a special education teacher in his hometown of Gothenburg. He then taught at Southern Valley, and has been serving the students of Adams Central for 15 years in various roles. Mr. Abbott has pretty much done everything in education, now serving as principal at Adams Central Elementary. And you can tell the students really enjoy having him around, due to his upbeat personality.

“He’s just a very positive person, and always looking at the upside of things,” said Shannon Nepple, the Adams Central Elementary assistant principal. “He just can bring that, he (often) has a funny joke. With the 5th and 6th graders, he goes around to lunch tables and tells them a joke of the day, and so then they try to answer his joke or riddle, and I think it just promotes that connection.”

A connection that runs strong in the Patriots family. This class C-1 school district has much to be proud of including their “A+” principal.

“We’ve got some great things going on here at Adams Central with some great facilities,” Mr. Abbott said. “And ‘We Grow Great Together’ is our theme we are working on, and we are looking forward to seeing what the future brings us.”

If you know a teacher who you think should be recognized, nominate them for a 10/11 Golden Apple Award here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.