Advertisement

Huskers healthy and ready to resume season following COVID pause

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team practiced on Wednesday morning inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. It was the Huskers’ first full-squad workout since the team’s pause following a COVID-19 outbreak.

Nebraska’s game against Ohio State on Saturday was postponed, while Tuesday’s date with 11th-ranked Wisconsin was pushed back to Thursday. The Huskers and Badgers are scheduled to play at 4:00pm in Lincoln.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg says he expects his full roster to be available against Wisconsin. The Huskers were without several players over the past 10 days. Hoiberg says six players returned to practice after clearing health and safety protocols on Tuesday. Another player rejoined the team on Wednesday.

Hoiberg believes his team may battle fatigue in Nebraska’s upcoming games. Additionally, the Huskers must re-establish team chemistry, as many training sessions recently were individual workouts.

The Huskers enter the Wisconsin game with a 6-13 record. Nebraska has lost six consecutive games dating back to December 22nd.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on Elm Street in Adams where a standoff occurred with law enforcement.
Man dead following standoff in Adams
Stalled train near 84th and Yankee Hill Road
UPDATE: BNSF train cleared from Highway 2 and 84th Street
Hundreds of thousands of people have lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19,...
Lincoln woman shares story of getting her sense of taste and smell back
Kathleen Jourdan is accused of murdering her husband and is scheduled for a March trial in...
Murder trial set for woman accused of killing husband on I-80
LLCHD reports two additional deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

Gage Smith goes up for a shot during Concordia's 82-68 win over Hastings College.
Smith paces Concordia in win over Hastings College
cune
Concordia vs. Hastings College
The University of Nebraska basketball team competes in the Big Ten.
Huskers look to snap 3-game skid
NCAA 2026 College World Series
College World Series: NCAA announces game times, ticket information