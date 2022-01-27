Huskers healthy and ready to resume season following COVID pause

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team practiced on Wednesday morning inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. It was the Huskers’ first full-squad workout since the team’s pause following a COVID-19 outbreak.

Nebraska’s game against Ohio State on Saturday was postponed, while Tuesday’s date with 11th-ranked Wisconsin was pushed back to Thursday. The Huskers and Badgers are scheduled to play at 4:00pm in Lincoln.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg says he expects his full roster to be available against Wisconsin. The Huskers were without several players over the past 10 days. Hoiberg says six players returned to practice after clearing health and safety protocols on Tuesday. Another player rejoined the team on Wednesday.

Hoiberg believes his team may battle fatigue in Nebraska’s upcoming games. Additionally, the Huskers must re-establish team chemistry, as many training sessions recently were individual workouts.

The Huskers enter the Wisconsin game with a 6-13 record. Nebraska has lost six consecutive games dating back to December 22nd.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.