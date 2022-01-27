Huskers look to snap 3-game skid

Following a 10-day competitive layoff due to health and safety protocols, Nebraska will return to action Thursday night to battle the Wisconsin Badgers as part of a men’s and women’s basketball double-header between the two schools at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip-off between the Husker women (13-4, 2-4 Big Ten) and the Badgers (5-13, 2-6 Big Ten) is set for 8 p.m. (CT) with live coverage by the Big Ten Network. The men’s game with the Badgers, which was rescheduled after a COVID postponement (Jan. 25), will tip-off at PBA at 4 p.m.

Because of the rare double-header, men’s basketball ticket holders for the Wisconsin game will be able to attend the women’s game and sit in select general admission areas (sections 111-113 & 122-102) free of charge. Fans will need to exit PBA following the men’s game before re-entry at any door prior to the women’s game. Doors for the women’s game will open at 7 p.m.

The Huskers will celebrate Australia Night on Thursday with 700 fans receiving posters featuring Nebraska’s trio of Australians - Isabelle Bourne, Jaz Shelley and Ruby Porter. Australia Day is celebrated on Jan. 26 each year and marks the arrival of the First Fleet of British Ships at Port Jackson, New South Wales on that date in 1788.

Nebraska will be looking forward to the return of Jaz Shelley to the court after missing the game at Iowa (Jan. 16) because of COVID protocols. Shelley is the only Big Ten player to rank in the conference’s top in scoring (13.8 ppg), rebounding (7.5 rpg), assists (4.4 apg), blocks (1.2 bpg) and steals (1.8 spg). Her parents are expected to be in attendance for the first time on Thursday.

The Huskers are also looking forward to the return of All-Big Ten guard Sam Haiby, who missed most of the fourth quarter at No. 6 Indiana and the entire game at Iowa (Jan. 16) with a shoulder sprain. Haiby is averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals.

Freshman Alexis Markowski stepped up big while Nebraska battled injuries, including an ankle sprain from starting forward Bella Cravens, who missed four straight starts. Markowski, a four-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, is averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals as a starter, including a career-high 27 points with a career-best six three-pointers at Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.