Advertisement

Legislative bill would shorten window for early voting

(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A bill that would shorten the time window for early and mail-in voting in Nebraska and bar special interest groups from gathering large numbers of voter ballots hit a wall of resistance Wednesday in a legislative committee.

Advocates for voting rights, retirees, and disabled voters argued that the measure runs counter to Nebraska’s decades-long push to expand voter participation, while county officials raised concerns that shortening the window would increase their workloads. No one testified in favor of the bill at a hearing before the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

The bill would cut the window from the current 35 days in regular elections to 22, the amount of time currently allowed for special elections. It also would bar people from collecting more than two ballots on voters’ behalf and submitting them to county election officials.

Its sponsor, state Sen. Mike Groene, of North Platte, said the legislation still gives voters time to request, fill out and return a ballot, but would reduce the influence of advocacy groups who gather ballots from voters to submit to county election officials.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For one Lincoln high schooler it’s been a challenging week. His car was stolen and wrecked,...
Lincoln student’s car provided by late father stolen and wrecked
Mariah Chamberlin and Joshua Morris were arrested Tuesday morning in Grand Island.
Wanted individuals out of Buffalo County arrested in GI
COVID Risk dial for Lincoln stays in the red, severe risk level.
Lincoln COVID Risk Dial remains in the red, severe risk level
FILE
Former Bruning woman convicted for Distribution of Child Pornography
Anthony Pingel faces two felony and four misdemeanor charges in connection with a Dec. 12...
Charges filed in district court in Hastings double fatality case

Latest News

LPS driver facing disciplinary action after student left on school bus
Comstock Windmill Festival
Lineup announced for Comstock Windmill Festival
Opponents and proponents testified regarding a prison reform bill.
Public weighs in on Nebraska prison reform debate
With continued support from the community, the drive will be Thursday, January 27 and Friday,...
10/11 Cares hosting Broadcasters Unite for Life Blood Drive