Lincoln Public Schools addresses hunger needs by handing out meals to LPS students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Last Wednesday, LPS said it provided dozens of meals for LPS students during their distribution, and they are feeding students for another week. They said they want to address the hunger need that many students may face.

For parents like Lacy Groff, a mom of two LPS students, an extra meal can go a long way.

“Food is very expensive right now and the costs have gone up tremendously,” Groff said.

Her child needs lactose-free milk and low carb meals. During the distribution, LPS gave her food options to meet her child’s carb limits.

“I don’t know if not all parents realize the special diet is available for LPS,” Groff said.

It’s part of Wednesday meal distributions at Lincoln High School.

Last week, the district handed out 79 meals to parents like Groff.

“Some students, that’s the only meal they get during the day,” said Andrew Ashelford, Director of Nutrition Services at LPS.

The distribution comes as LPS students are off three consecutive Fridays. The COVID Response Fridays are addressing pandemic problems, and giving staff a chance to catch up.

“As LPS, we help fill any need that we can, that we’re allowed to,” Ashelford said. “To make sure that students are getting meals so they can excel in the classroom, either if it’s away from school like we’re doing right now to address the no school Fridays or if it’s during the normal school day with providing a nice hot breakfast or lunch.”

Groff said the meal distributions are a great idea for parents and families who need them.

“If it’s needed for them then they should definitely come out and get the meal,” Groff said.

While less than 100 families picked up meals, many more are likely to take advantage. LPS has a free and reduced lunch rate of about 43% across the district. They will hand out meals again next Wednesday at Lincoln High Starting at 4:30 p.m.

