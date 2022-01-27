Advertisement

LIVE: CHI Health discusses steps to rebuild healthcare workforce

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - CHI Health’s new CEO and President, E.J. Kuiper, will give an update on COVID-19 and steps to rebuild our healthcare workforce post-pandemic on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Watch the news conference live in the video player above.

Joining him will be Ed Hannon, President of CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, and Kevin Miller, President of CHI Health Lakeside and CHI Health Midlands in the Metro.

Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan will also speak about the latest on the Omicron variant and when the peak is expected in Nebraska.

