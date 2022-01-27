LPD: Witness helps stop men from stealing catalytic converter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a witness helped stop two men from stealing a catalytic converter.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a witness called police to report seeing two men trying to cut off a catalytic converter from a car in an apartment complex parking lot just northwest of 14th Street and Old Cheney Road.

LPD said the witness confronted the two men, who sped off in a red Buick Century.

Officers said they did verify that the two were unsuccessful in fully removing the catalytic converter, but estimated they caused $200 in damage to the victim’s silver Honda Element.

Police said that officers were able to locate the red Buick Century soon after near 36th and Adams Streets, where it was occupied by a 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old man.

According to police, both were positively identified as the men trying to remove the catalytic converter and had multiple reciprocating saws in their car.

Both men were cited and released for attempted theft less than $500.

