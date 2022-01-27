Advertisement

LPS driver facing disciplinary action after student left on school bus

(Ellis Wiltsey)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Public School bus driver is facing disciplinary action after a child was left on a bus and found walking around the transportation center parking lot.

According to LPS, on Tuesday morning, a staff member found the child in the parking lot around 11 a.m.

In a statement released to 1011, LPS says the bus transporting the student arrived at Lakeview Elementary School just after 8:30 a.m., and the student laid down in their seat during the wait.

The remaining students left the bus, and the bus departed the school without the driver checking to see if any students were still on board.

Below is a statement from LPS Director of Transportation Ryan Robley.

The driver did not follow our protocols and walk the entire bus to check seats prior to departing from the school.

The bus then drove to the transportation center and arrived around 8:53 a.m.

At 8:56, the driver parked, filled out paperwork, and left. According to video on the bus, the student stood up around 8:58 a.m. and looked around before sitting back down. The video ended at 9:07.

Then around 11 a.m., the student was found by the staff member and disciplinary action has been taken against the bus driver, according to LPS.

“After morning attendance was taken, Lakeview staff attempted to contact the student’s family to determine why the student was absent. The family did not answer or return the school’s phone call.

A transportation staff member saw a student walking through the transportation center parking lot and brought the student to the office at approximately 11:00. The student was taken to Lakeview and the guardians were contacted.

This is a clear violation of our safety protocols and disciplinary action has been taken with the employee.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For one Lincoln high schooler it’s been a challenging week. His car was stolen and wrecked,...
Lincoln student’s car provided by late father stolen and wrecked
Mariah Chamberlin and Joshua Morris were arrested Tuesday morning in Grand Island.
Wanted individuals out of Buffalo County arrested in GI
COVID Risk dial for Lincoln stays in the red, severe risk level.
Lincoln COVID Risk Dial remains in the red, severe risk level
FILE
Former Bruning woman convicted for Distribution of Child Pornography
Anthony Pingel faces two felony and four misdemeanor charges in connection with a Dec. 12...
Charges filed in district court in Hastings double fatality case

Latest News

Legislative bill would shorten window for early voting
Comstock Windmill Festival
Lineup announced for Comstock Windmill Festival
Opponents and proponents testified regarding a prison reform bill.
Public weighs in on Nebraska prison reform debate
With continued support from the community, the drive will be Thursday, January 27 and Friday,...
10/11 Cares hosting Broadcasters Unite for Life Blood Drive