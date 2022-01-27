LSO: New Jersey man with 1-kilo of cocaine in RV arrested on I-80 near Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a New Jersey man they say was traveling with more than 200 pounds of marijuana, as well as 1-kilo of cocaine.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, members of the Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped a 2010 40-ft Phantom RV going eastbound on I-80 near mm 401, east of the I-180 interchange.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, investigators stopped the RV for following too closely and driving on the shoulder.

LSO made contact with a 60-year-old man and Sheriff Wagner said investigators had suspicion the man was involved in criminal activity.

Sheriff Wagner said a K9 officer was used to sniff the exterior of the RV and made a hit.

While searching the RV, Sheriff Wagner said investigators found 254 pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags, 1-kilo of cocaine and $4,400 in cash bundled up, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Investigators arrested William Simmons of Woodbury Heights, New Jersey.

Simmons is facing possession of drugs with intent to deliver charges.

William Simmons (STATION)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.