Advertisement

LSO: New Jersey man with 1-kilo of cocaine in RV arrested on I-80 near Lincoln

LSO investigators arrested a man who they say had more than 200 pounds of marijuana, as well as...
LSO investigators arrested a man who they say had more than 200 pounds of marijuana, as well as 1-kilo of cocaine.(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a New Jersey man they say was traveling with more than 200 pounds of marijuana, as well as 1-kilo of cocaine.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, members of the Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped a 2010 40-ft Phantom RV going eastbound on I-80 near mm 401, east of the I-180 interchange.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, investigators stopped the RV for following too closely and driving on the shoulder.

LSO made contact with a 60-year-old man and Sheriff Wagner said investigators had suspicion the man was involved in criminal activity.

Sheriff Wagner said a K9 officer was used to sniff the exterior of the RV and made a hit.

While searching the RV, Sheriff Wagner said investigators found 254 pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags, 1-kilo of cocaine and $4,400 in cash bundled up, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Investigators arrested William Simmons of Woodbury Heights, New Jersey.

Simmons is facing possession of drugs with intent to deliver charges.

William Simmons
William Simmons(STATION)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mariah Chamberlin and Joshua Morris were arrested Tuesday morning in Grand Island.
Wanted individuals out of Buffalo County arrested in GI
COVID Risk dial for Lincoln stays in the red, severe risk level.
Lincoln COVID Risk Dial remains in the red, severe risk level
For one Lincoln high schooler it’s been a challenging week. His car was stolen and wrecked,...
Lincoln student’s car provided by late father stolen and wrecked
Anthony Pingel faces two felony and four misdemeanor charges in connection with a Dec. 12...
Charges filed in district court in Hastings double fatality case
FILE
Former Bruning woman convicted for Distribution of Child Pornography

Latest News

LPD File Photo
LPD: Woman found in home with stab wounds, man injured in basement
Kearney Police looking for third person connected to deadly shooting
"Why I Want to Go to College" writing sweepstakes is now open.
“Why I Want to Go to College” writing sweepstakes now open
COVID Risk dial for Lincoln stays in the red, severe risk level.
Lincoln COVID Risk Dial remains in the red, severe risk level