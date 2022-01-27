Advertisement

Minnie Mouse to wear her first pantsuit in honor of Women’s History Month

British designer Stella McCartney created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.
British designer Stella McCartney created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.(Disneyland Paris)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Minnie Mouse will have a special outfit as Disneyland Paris celebrates its 30th anniversary in March.

She called upon British designer Stella McCartney to create her first pantsuit.

“I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse. I have designed a custom outfit for her in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris. Minnie has always had a special place in my heart,” McCartney said.

The fashion designer created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.

The pantsuit is a symbol of progress for a new generation as Minnie will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month in March.

“What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style,” McCartney said.

McCartney will also design a unique Minnie Mouse T-shirt as part of International Women’s Rights Day.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID Risk dial for Lincoln stays in the red, severe risk level.
Lincoln COVID Risk Dial remains in the red, severe risk level
Mariah Chamberlin and Joshua Morris were arrested Tuesday morning in Grand Island.
Wanted individuals out of Buffalo County arrested in GI
Anthony Pingel faces two felony and four misdemeanor charges in connection with a Dec. 12...
Charges filed in district court in Hastings double fatality case
FILE
Former Bruning woman convicted for Distribution of Child Pornography
For one Lincoln high schooler it’s been a challenging week. His car was stolen and wrecked,...
Lincoln student’s car provided by late father stolen and wrecked

Latest News

Container ship Ever Far, left, sails down river past the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of...
US economy grew 5.7% in 2021 in rebound from 2020 recession
Hospital generic
State declines new virus rules despite high hospitalizations
FILE - Tourists visit the Supreme Court, January 2022, in Washington.
Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis