Nebraska Humane Society resources stretched thin after rescuing large number of animals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly 90 animals are getting a second chance at life after being left in dire conditions.

An entire team at the Nebraska Humane Society is working to make sure these animals get the care they need.

The major influx of animals all started with a tip from Omaha Police officers.

“There were numerous animals at this location that were being neglected, in filthy conditions inside the house. not habitable for humans let alone animals,” said Steve Glandt, Nebraska Humane Society VP of field operations.

After getting a search warrant, NHS crews rushed to help the animals. Inside the home near 45th and Burdette streets — on top of the nearly 90 surviving dogs, reptiles, and birds — about 40 other animals were found dead.

Now the team here is launching its own investigation.

“We have ongoing forensic exams to be conducted. we have to photograph the animals and document any type of neglect issues, injuries, and things like that, and that all goes into the package that we present to prosecutors,” Glandt said.

As crews work on what’s next in this case, they are also dealing with other major challenges. Just last month, crews took in hundreds of animals from another neglect case. Those animals still call NHS home.

“We are getting taxed to the point where we are overflowing, especially the critter populations,” Glandt said.

Officials say they do have space for all the animals as of now, despite the population here more than doubling within a matter of weeks.

The big concern now is resources.

“We have food, we have staff that has to continuously care for these animals, and again with the various stages of neglect that they are in, it’s going to place quite the demand on our vet staff as well,” Glandt said.

