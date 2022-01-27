Advertisement

Pizza Hut adds ‘Spicy Lover’s Pizza’ to its menu

Pizza Hut adds a spicy pizza to its menu for a limited time.
Pizza Hut adds a spicy pizza to its menu for a limited time.(Pizza Hut via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve ever smothered your pizza with hot sauce to give it a kick, starting now you can grab a spicy pizza from Pizza Hut.

The company just added the “Spicy Lover’s Pizza” to their menu.

The pie is loaded with spicy marinara sauce, two types of pepperoni, red jalapeño peppers and a custom-made topping with herbs and crushed chili peppers.

You can get it in three different versions, double pepperoni, chicken and pineapple, and a veggie version topped with green bell peppers, onions and mushrooms.

A large order of the limited time pizza costs $13.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID Risk dial for Lincoln stays in the red, severe risk level.
Lincoln COVID Risk Dial remains in the red, severe risk level
Mariah Chamberlin and Joshua Morris were arrested Tuesday morning in Grand Island.
Wanted individuals out of Buffalo County arrested in GI
Anthony Pingel faces two felony and four misdemeanor charges in connection with a Dec. 12...
Charges filed in district court in Hastings double fatality case
FILE
Former Bruning woman convicted for Distribution of Child Pornography
For one Lincoln high schooler it’s been a challenging week. His car was stolen and wrecked,...
Lincoln student’s car provided by late father stolen and wrecked

Latest News

Container ship Ever Far, left, sails down river past the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of...
US economy grew 5.7% in 2021 in rebound from 2020 recession
Hospital generic
State declines new virus rules despite high hospitalizations
FILE - Tourists visit the Supreme Court, January 2022, in Washington.
Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects
A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis
British designer Stella McCartney created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.
Minnie Mouse to wear her first pantsuit in honor of Women’s History Month