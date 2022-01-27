Advertisement

Smith paces Concordia in win over Hastings College

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gage Smith scored a game-high 28 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to help Concordia defeat Hastings College 82-68 on Wednesday. Smith made a pair of shots in an early 15-0 Bulldogs run that set the tone for the game. His final field goal was an emphatic dunk that punctuated the Bulldogs’ victory.

Noah Schutte, a freshman from Laurel, Nebraska, added 16 points for Concordia (18-5), while AJ Watson contributed 13 points.

The Bulldogs never trailed against the rival Broncos at Friedrich Arena. With the victory, Concordia extends its home winning streak to 15 games.

