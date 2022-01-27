Advertisement

Starbucks enters energy drink arena with new options to get you going

The 12 oz. cans come in Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit.
The 12 oz. cans come in Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit.(Starbucks)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Starbucks is stepping up its caffeine game. The company is entering the energy drink category for the first time with Starbucks BAYA Energy.

Starbucks says the energy drinks are crafted from caffeine naturally found in coffee fruit to give a boost of “feel-good energy.”

The 12 oz. cans come in Mango Guava, Raspberry Lime and Pineapple Passionfruit.

“Over the years, we’ve continued to identify new and exciting ways to expand our ready-to-drink portfolio and saw an opportunity to complement our existing coffee beverage lineup with Starbucks BAYA Energy, the brand’s first beverage to launch in the energy category,” said Chanda Beppu, vice president, Channel Development Americas at Starbucks.

Starbucks BAYA Energy are available online and in grocery stores this week. They will be available at Starbucks locations starting March 1.

They have 90 calories and 160 mg of caffeine.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID Risk dial for Lincoln stays in the red, severe risk level.
Lincoln COVID Risk Dial remains in the red, severe risk level
Mariah Chamberlin and Joshua Morris were arrested Tuesday morning in Grand Island.
Wanted individuals out of Buffalo County arrested in GI
Anthony Pingel faces two felony and four misdemeanor charges in connection with a Dec. 12...
Charges filed in district court in Hastings double fatality case
FILE
Former Bruning woman convicted for Distribution of Child Pornography
For one Lincoln high schooler it’s been a challenging week. His car was stolen and wrecked,...
Lincoln student’s car provided by late father stolen and wrecked

Latest News

A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
US response on Ukraine offers little optimism, Russia says
Doctors say only 25 percent of people who do make New Year resolutions will continue them into...
Bryan Health doctor gives tips on how to stick to New Year resolutions
A bald eagle surprises a Pennsylvania family by crashing into their home. (Source: WFMZ via CNN...
Bald eagle crashes into house’s front window
Container ship Ever Far, left, sails down river past the Georgia Ports Authority's Port of...
US economy grew 5.7% in 2021 in rebound from 2020 recession