State declines new virus rules despite high hospitalizations

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of virus hospitalizations in Nebraska exceeds the level that was supposed to trigger new restrictions from the state, but Gov. Pete Ricketts said those aren’t needed because hospitals are already limiting surgeries to preserve capacity.

State health officials had said they would issue new Directed Health Measures restricting surgeries when COVID-19 cases filled more that 15% of Nebraska’s hospital beds on average.

At the start of this week, that seven-day average stood at 17.3%. State health officials said 745 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday.

That is up significantly since late December when 445 people were hospitalized.

