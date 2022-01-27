Advertisement

Watch 10/11 NOW on your favorite streaming platforms

Bill Schammert explains how to download the 1011 NOW app on a Roku TV.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11′s early evening newscasts will be preempted Friday due to PGA Golf, but you can still watch our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts online and on your favorite streaming platforms.

If you have a Roku, AppleTV or FireTV stick, just search 1011 NOW and download the app. Watch Bill Schammert’s demonstration in the video player above.

We stream all our newscasts on 1011now.com as well as those streaming channels. You can also watch replays of previous newscasts, forecast videos plus videos of all the news and sports stories you see in our newscasts.

