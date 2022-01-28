Centerpointe forced to cut hours due to short staffing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The CEO of Centerpointe said in the few weeks one of their mental health therapists retired and a second left for another job. When factoring in absences due to COVID-19, CEO Topher Hansen said they’re seriously understaffed.

“You look at any industry and they’re wresting with the same things, but with us the demand has never been higher,” Hansen said.

In response, Centerpointe’s Outpatient Clinic at 13 and E is cutting evening and weekend hours for outpatient mental health therapy. They’ll only offer services from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, with some evening tele-health hours available for youth and family services.

Hansen said they simply don’t have the staff to do more. They’ve recently gone from having five therapists down to one.They are looking for licensed therapists and registered nurses to apply.

Centerpointe’s emergency services aren’t impacted by this. Hansen said they’ll still have crisis counselors on scene during open hours and their 24/7 crisis line continues to operate. That number is 402-475-5161.

