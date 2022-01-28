Child suffers concussion after LPS bus rolls into curb

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child suffered a concussion after a Lincoln Public School bus, which did not have its emergency break on, rolled into a curb on Thursday.

The parent of the 8-year-old child told 1011 NOW the incident happened on Thursday near 70th and Willow Avenue after school.

The parent, who was there at the time of the accident, said the paraeducator on the bus unbuckled the student, but the driver had issues getting the lift to go down.

The child is in a wheelchair and is non-verbal, the parent told 1011 NOW.

The driver went to check why the lift was not going down but did not put on the emergency brake, according to the parent and LPS.

The bus then rolled into a curb, causing the child and his wheelchair to fall over.

“The impact caused the student to fall inside the bus. The emergency parking brake was not engaged, and it is a standard safety protocol to always have the emergency brake engaged at every student stop,” LPS Transportation Director Ryan Robley said.

According to the parent, the child was taken to the hospital where it was determined he had a concussion.

“This is an unfortunate incident. Today (Friday) we will be communicating safety reminders to all of our transportation staff and providing re-training on the required safety protocols to help keep students and staff safe,” the statement by LPS said.

LPS says it is currently going through the HR process, and whether there will be disciplinary action against the driver is not yet known.

This is the second incident this week involving an LPS bus. On Tuesday, an elementary aged child was left on a bus and found walking in the transportation center parking lot.

