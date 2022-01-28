Advertisement

Elementary school principal charged after sexting undercover cop posing as a minor, police say

Derrick McLaughlin, a 41-year-old principal at Dawson Elementary School in Riverview, Florida,...
Derrick McLaughlin, a 41-year-old principal at Dawson Elementary School in Riverview, Florida, was arrested Jan. 27 and faces several charges.(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An elementary school principal in Florida was arrested on multiple charges after police say he sent sexually explicit texts to undercover detectives who were posing as a minor.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said undercover detectives were portraying themselves as a 15-year-old boy in an online chat room from Jan. 19 to Jan. 27, trying to catch individuals attempting to exploit children.

Derrick McLaughlin, a 41-year-old principal at Dawson Elementary School in Riverview, Florida, initiated a text conversation on a social media app with the undercover detectives. Police said that McLaughlin attempted to entice the person he thought was a 15-year-old boy to engage in sex acts.

McLaughlin was arrested Jan. 27 and faces several charges related to the incident.

“It’s sickening that a trusted member of our community, a school principal, would take advantage of a child for his own self-gratification,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Thankfully, it was not a child, but one of our detectives, who was on the receiving end of his obscene messages. No child should be subjected to the disturbing behavior put on display by McLaughlin.”

Police said there is no indication that McLaughlin had additional victims, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPS driver facing disciplinary action after student left on school bus
For one Lincoln high schooler it’s been a challenging week. His car was stolen and wrecked,...
Lincoln student’s car provided by late father stolen and wrecked
LPD File Photo
LPD: Woman found in home with stab wounds, man injured in basement
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Witness helps stop men from stealing catalytic converter
LSO investigators arrested a man who they say had more than 200 pounds of marijuana, as well as...
LSO: New Jersey man with 1-kilo of cocaine in RV arrested on I-80 near Lincoln

Latest News

Download the 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV and FireTV.
10/11 NOW at 5 & 6 available only online and on streaming platforms today
Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison
The White House has a new resident, Willow.
Here, kitty: Bidens welcome cat named Willow to White House
Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s...
Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing didn’t follow training