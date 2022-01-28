Friday Forecast: Seasonal for some, mild for others to finish the work week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Quiet weather is expected for Friday and the weekend with some unsettled weather looming for the middle of the week next week. Overall, temperatures will be mixed over the next week with some unseasonably mild weather as we finish January with colder temperatures expected as we begin February.

Clouds are expected to filter across eastern Nebraska as we head through Friday morning with clouds breaking up and skies becoming sunny to mostly sunny by this afternoon. A warm front is expected to slide across the state, leading to winds eventually swinging to the west and southwest by this afternoon at around 5 to 15 MPH. Dry weather is expected to finish the work week after we saw some scattered snow showers on Thursday.

Clouds will hang around eastern Nebraska through the morning and early afternoon before mainly clear skies are expected across the state by this afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be coolest across eastern Nebraska this afternoon with the added cloud cover through the morning. Look for highs in the 30s to low 40s for these areas with milder weather for central and western Nebraska where temperatures should reach the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon.

Temperatures should range from the low 30s to the low 50s across the state by Friday afternoon. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be milder for everyone as we head into this weekend. Highs on Saturday afternoon should reach well into the 50s across the state with sunny skies and light winds. Overall, it should be an excellent day to get outside, especially by late January standards. Sunday will be a touch cooler for eastern Nebraska as a cold front will brush across the area, but we’re still expecting temperatures well into the 40s with 50s for central and western Nebraska to finish the weekend.

Look for temperatures to reach well into the 50s by Saturday afternoon. (KOLN)

Look for more mild weather on Sunday, though temperatures in far eastern Nebraska will be just a touch cooler. (KOLN)

The extended forecast keeps the mild weather going as we finish January on Monday with temperatures a good 10° to 20° above average for Lincoln and much of the state. Changes begin heading our way into Tuesday with temperatures trending back down to the 30s and low 40s. A stronger storm system looks to potentially bring snow to the area as we head towards Tuesday evening and into the day on Wednesday. As of Friday morning, most longer range models keep the most significant impacts with this system to our south, but we still could see some light to moderate snowfall accumulations across the state. As mentioned in previous writings this week, make sure to stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer as there’s still plenty of time for the forecast to change. Regardless of if we see any snow or not, it certainly will turn colder and breezy towards the middle of next week with afternoon highs falling to the low 20s for both Wednesday and Thursday. When factoring in blustery winds, wind chills will likely fall into the single digits for most of the state for a good chunk of next week.

After a seasonal Friday, mild temperatures are expected this weekend into early next week before colder temperatures return by the middle and end of next week. (KOLN)

