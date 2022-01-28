Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mild weather is forecast for Lincoln this weekend, and if you want to get out of the house, look no further than Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Charlie & The Chocolate Factory

Roald Dahl’s amazing tale is now Lincoln’s golden ticket! It’s the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray. Get ready for OompaLoompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more at this everlasting showstopper!

Friday 7:30 p.m. and Saturday 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Tickets: $14.50-$79

More info: HERE

Corky Canvas Presents Date Night – Kiss the Girl

Grab your favorite partner and paint this scene across two canvases! Or, if you would rather go solo, paint across one canvas. It’s time to show off your artistic talents. You will be amazed at how easy it is with step by step guidance along the way. As an added bonus, buy one drink and get one half off.

Friday 7-9 p.m.; $35

More info: HERE

Nebraska Elvis Festival

Don’t get all shook up as Elvis is in the building…The Graduate that is. Join in the fun as Elvis impersonators from all over the United States and Canada perform your favorite Elvis hits from the past with four fun-filled shows over three days!

Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Tickets start at $89

More info: HERE

Comedy 2022

Rumology is kicking off the Comedy 2022 season with fan favorite and headliner, Lincoln’s own James Witter! Other performers will include Lavetti Vegas from Omaha and Lincoln’s Billy 2 Guns! There is no cover charge, so get here early to make sure you’ve got a good seat!

Saturday 9 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Floyd-The Music of Pink Floyd

The sights. The sounds. The music. Floyd has been delivering the most authentic Pink Floyd experience short of owning a time machine. See this visually stunning tribute to the music of Pink Floyd.

Saturday 8:30 p.m.; Tickets start at $15

More info: HERE

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.