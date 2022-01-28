Advertisement

Hepburn helps Wisconsin top Nebraska in return to home state

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) drives on St. Mary's center Mitchell Saxen in the first...
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) drives on St. Mary's center Mitchell Saxen in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chucky Hepburn scored Wisconsin’s first points and finished with a fast break, 2-handed dunk to help the Badgers beat Nebraska, 73-65. Hepburn, a freshman from Bellevue West, scored 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting. The former All-State guard shared an embrace with Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg immediately after the game.

Nebraska led the Badgers early, but suffered a game-changing shooting drought midway through the first half. Hepburn’s 3-point field goal from the right wing gave Wisconsin a 20-18 lead, which the Badgers would not surrender. Brad Davison made 5 first-half 3-pointers and scored a team-best 21 points.

Bryce McGowens led the Huskers with 23 points. Nebraska remains winless in Big Ten play, while the Huskers’ record drops to 6-14.

