Hepburn helps Wisconsin top Nebraska in return to home state

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chucky Hepburn scored Wisconsin’s first points and finished with a fast break, 2-handed dunk to help the Badgers beat Nebraska, 73-65. Hepburn, a freshman from Bellevue West, scored 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting. The former All-State guard shared an embrace with Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg immediately after the game.

Nebraska led the Badgers early, but suffered a game-changing shooting drought midway through the first half. Hepburn’s 3-point field goal from the right wing gave Wisconsin a 20-18 lead, which the Badgers would not surrender. Brad Davison made 5 first-half 3-pointers and scored a team-best 21 points.

Bryce McGowens led the Huskers with 23 points. Nebraska remains winless in Big Ten play, while the Huskers’ record drops to 6-14.

