Huskers get back on track, bury Badgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team snapped a 3-game losing streak in a big way Thursday night. The Huskers rolled past Wisconsin, 77-44, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Alexis Markowski scored a team-high 15 points, while Sam Haiby added 11 points. Haiby, a junior guard, was playing for the first time since injuring her shoulder on January 13th. As a team, the Huskers had been sidelined for 10 days due to health and safety protocols.

Nebraska’s record improves to 14-4 (3-4 Big Ten). Sydney Hilliard led Wisconsin with 16 points.

