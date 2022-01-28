Advertisement

LPD: Rash of sewing machine thefts at east Lincoln craft store

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a rash of thefts where a group of men are stealing sewing machines from an east Lincoln craft store.

On Wednesday, around 2:15 p.m., LPD said two men went into JOANN Fabrics, off 66th and O Streets, and walked to where the sewing machines were displayed.

According to police, the men were approached by an employee, left and returned roughly 30 minutes later.

Officers said the two men each selected a Janome sewing machine, valued at $699.98, and walked toward the registers. LPD said the men walked past the registers, entered a white Chevy SUV and left without paying for the sewing machines.

LPD said two men with a similar description have committed similar thefts at the same JOANN Fabrics on four prior occasions in the past year.

  • On January 5th two men walked out with four Singer sewing machines valued at $1,039.96.
  • On November 26th, 2021, four men walked out with four Singer sewing machines valued at $519.96.
  • On August 24th, 2021, two men walked out with two Singer sewing machines valued at $363.98.
  • On April 19th, 2021, one man walked out with two sewing machines but the store was unable to determine a value.

According to police, the total known value of sewing machine thefts since April 2021 is $2,623.88.

Officers said they’ve spoken with store employees, examined surveillance video and the suspects have not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

