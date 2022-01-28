Advertisement

Nebraska chase suspect runs out of gas

Desi Leroy Chamberlain and Gail Tierney
Desi Leroy Chamberlain and Gail Tierney(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - They could run but they couldn’t hide the fact that they were about to run out of gas.

Two people were arrested Wednesday evening in Cass County, Nebraska after running out of fuel during a pursuit with deputies.

Sheriff William C. Brueggemann said it all started when a deputy saw a vehicle with fictitious plates traveling on Main Street in Plattsmouth about 5:35 p.m.

The driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed when the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop.

As the vehicle traveled northbound on Highway into Sarpy County, the Nebraska State Patrol tried but failed to deploy spikes to flatten the vehicles tires.

Eventually, the vehicle ran out of gas on Highway 75 at Fairview Road.

Cass County Deputies and NSP took the driver, 47-year-old Gail Tierney of Council Bluffs, into custody along with her passenger, 40-year-old Desi Leroy Chamberlain from the Omaha area.

Tierney had two prior counts of flight to avoid arrest in her history and was driving with a revoked license. She was booked on numerous charges including felony flight.

Chamberlain was found to have an active warrant in Cass County and was allegedly in possession of meth, baggies, a scale, and other drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For one Lincoln high schooler it’s been a challenging week. His car was stolen and wrecked,...
Lincoln student’s car provided by late father stolen and wrecked
LPS driver facing disciplinary action after student left on school bus
LPD File Photo
LPD: Woman found in home with stab wounds, man injured in basement
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Witness helps stop men from stealing catalytic converter
LSO investigators arrested a man who they say had more than 200 pounds of marijuana, as well as...
LSO: New Jersey man with 1-kilo of cocaine in RV arrested on I-80 near Lincoln

Latest News

Minchow lost her son in 1991, and started donating in 1993. She said this experience made her...
Nebraska woman makes 150th donation to Nebraska Community Blood Bank
Good News Friday 1-28-22
Good News Friday on 10/11 This Morning
Vet care at Lincoln Children's Zoo
Animal care at the Lincoln Children's Zoo
Foodie Friday: Mediterranean Diet
Foodie Friday: The Mediterranean Diet