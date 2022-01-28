Nebraska woman makes 150th donation to Nebraska Community Blood Bank

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Only 3-percent of the population donates blood that supports the thousands that need blood transfusions everyday. As our Broadcasters Unite for Life Blood Drive comes to a close, we are highlighting a Nebraska woman who has gone above and beyond to help others.

Her name is Martha Minchow and on Thursday during the blood drive, she made her 150th donation to the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

“It’s one of the simple ways I can give back to the community,” Minchow said, “It doesn’t take very long, relatively painless and just something that I have to give, my blood.”

Minchow lost her son in 1991 and started donating in 1993. She said this experience made her realize the importance of giving blood.

“It’s something you have and it’s the only thing that you can give that’s essential for life,” Minchow said.

Minchow has now donated just shy of 19 gallons of blood Kari Lundeen at the Nebraska Community Blood Bank said that amount of donations is enough to impact nearly 450 lives.

“We couldn’t do it without them, because it’s really those loyal donors that keep coming back time and time again that helps keep that blood supply stable and increased,” Lundeen said.

Minchow said despite giving blood for almost 30-years, she doesn’t have plans of stopping anytime soon and will give “as long as I’m healthy enough to do it.”

