Nebraska women’s basketball hosts Australia night for trio

Huskers host Aussie night at PBA
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team hasn’t played in 10 days. Their return to PBA Thursday is highly anticipated. Not only because of the COVID pause, but also because of who was in the crowd.

Australian flags, posters and the Aussie national anthem filled PBA for Aussie night at the Huskers game against Wisconsin.

In the crowd were Jaz Shelley’s and Ruby Porter’s parents who made the nearly 10,000 mile trek from Australia to Lincoln to watch their daughters compete in person for the first time in college.

Shelley’s parents are running on adrenaline. They got in Thursday morning after 30 hours of travel. The Shelley’s and Porter’s both laughed about it being cold here because they’re coming from summer in Australia but they’ll brave the cold for their daughters any day.

Izzy Bourne is the other Aussie on the team. Her parents are planning to come in a month. Nebraska’s next game is

