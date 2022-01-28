LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures are in the forecast for Friday, this weekend and Monday. Much colder temperatures look to return for the middle of next week. There could be some precipitation next week too.

Friday will begin mostly cloudy in Central and Eastern Nebraska. Clouds should then decrease so that by mid-to-late afternoon it is mostly sunny. It will not be as breezy with northeast winds becoming southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Highs temperatures should range from the mid-to-upper 30s in Eastern Nebraska to the upper 40s in much of Southwest Nebraska and the panhandle.

Temperatures will be above average for most of the area Friday. (KOLN)

Saturday looks to be mostly sunny and seasonably mild with high temperatures in the 50s across Nebraska. A backdoor cold front may move into Eastern Nebraska Sunday and that means slightly cooler temperatures for the second half of the weekend in that area while Central and Eastern Nebraska continue to see high temperatures in the 50s.

Well above average temperatures are in the forecast for Saturday. (KOLN)

Above average temperatures remain for the second half of the weekend. (KOLN)

That cold front turns into a warm front and slides eastward Monday. This will lead to one more seasonably mild day across Nebraska with highs in the 50s. Enjoy it because another cold front and upper level trough look to move into and through the area Tuesday through Thursday. Much colder temperatures will return. It may be breezy. There is also a chance of rain changing to snow Tuesday, then snow looks possible Tuesday night, Wednesday and at least part of Thursday. Stay tuned to the forecast in the coming days as we get a better picture on this next potential round of precipitation.

After a seasonably cool Friday, it will be much warmer this weekend and Monday. Cold front and upper level trough move into and through the area Tuesday into the middle of next week so it will be much colder with precipitation possible. (KOLN)

