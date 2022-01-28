Seasonably mild this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well above average high temperatures are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. It will also be seasonably mild Monday before much colder temperatures return for most of next week. Precipitation is possible for part of next week too.

The weather Saturday is going to be very nice compared to what we typically have in late January. It will be mostly sunny and seasonably mild with afternoon high temperatures in the 50s. It will be a bit breezy with northwest winds at 8 to 18 mph and gusts to 25 mph. Sunday looks to be a little cooler, but still well above average in Eastern Nebraska due to a backdoor cold front moving into the area. High temperatures should be in the 40s and 50s.

Saturday high temperatures will be well above average for late January. (KOLN)

It will be a little cooler Sunday in Eastern Nebraska due to a backdoor cold front moving into part of the area. (KOLN)

The cold front that moves into Eastern Nebraska Sunday should become a warm front and move east Monday. It will be another seasonably mild day with high temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Well above average high temperatures continue Monday. (KOLN)

A cold front should move through the area late Monday into early Tuesday. This will lead to much colder temperatures Tuesday through Friday. An upper level trough looks to move into and through the area Tuesday through Thursday. There is a decent chance of snow late Tuesday into Wednesday. Some snow could linger into early Thursday for part of the area. It is too early to talk about exact snowfall amounts as models are not agreeing on the track of the system at this time. We could see measurable snow during this time period so stay tuned to the forecast in the days ahead. It could be breezy Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as well.

After a seasonably mild weekend and Monday, much colder temperatures return Tuesday and continue for much of next week. Decent chance of snow late Tuesday into Wednesday. (KOLN)

