Tesla’s Cybertruck delayed until 2023

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Tesla’s Cybertruck is delayed again.

During a call Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors the vehicle won’t be ready until 2023 – two years after it was promised.

Musk said the main issue is new technology and finding a price people are willing to pay for it.

When the truck was announced in 2019, it had a starting price of $39,900.

During the call, Musk also said no new Tesla vehicles will be announced this year.

