Two people taken to hospital in critical condition after crash in north Lincoln
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash near Antelope Valley Parkway and Salk Creek Roadway on Friday.
According to LPD, officers responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash at around 9:20 a.m. Both drivers were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
This incident remains under investigation. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for the latest updates.
