Two people taken to hospital in critical condition after crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash near Antelope Valley Parkway and Salk Creek Roadway on Friday.

According to LPD, officers responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash at around 9:20 a.m. Both drivers were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This incident remains under investigation. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for the latest updates.

