Axtell man going to federal prison for drugs

By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - An Axtell man will spend more than 15 years in prison after a sentencing Thursday in federal court in Lincoln.

United States Attorney Jan Sharp said Chad Carlson, 44, was sentenced on Jan. 27, 2022, by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard to 15 years and eight months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Following his prison term, Carlson will serve five years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Between 2015 and 2019, Carlson sold methamphetamine to a number of people in various communities in central Nebraska. In October of 2018, Carlson sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with law enforcement.

This case was investigated by the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force, which is made up of officers from the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

