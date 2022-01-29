Advertisement

Early morning house fire blazes in Pierce

By Patrick Janssen
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERCE, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - Several fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning in northeast Nebraska.

Initial units were called to a house in the 200 block of Nebraska Street before 5:00 a.m., with crews from Osmond, Norfolk, Hadar and others joining to battle the blaze.

Firefighters remained on the scene deep into the morning, with smoke still coming from the structure by daybreak.

Representatives from Pierce Fire & Rescue, Pierce Police and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office were unable to provide details regarding the cause of the fire, the extent of the damage or any injuries by 8:00 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 News Channel Nebraska. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person taken to hospital in motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist taken to hospital in critical condition after crash in north Lincoln
Child suffers concussion after LPS bus rolls into curb
Desi Leroy Chamberlain and Gail Tierney
Nebraska chase suspect runs out of gas
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Rash of sewing machine thefts at east Lincoln craft store
Old and new Herbie shirts at Husker Hounds at 84th and Center in Omaha.
The reason behind the slight change to Herbie Husker

Latest News

Foul play not suspected after two found dead in SE Nebraska
Several fire crews were on the scene of a house fire early Saturday morning in northeast...
Early morning house fire blazes in Pierce
Vintage Herbie Husker gets slight change
Vintage Herbie Husker gets slight change
Saturday high temperatures will be well above average for late January.
Seasonably mild this weekend