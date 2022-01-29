Advertisement

Foul play not suspected after two found dead in SE Nebraska

(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUMBOLDT, Neb. (AP) — Investigators say they do not suspect foul play after two people were found dead in a home in southeastern Nebraska.

Pawnee County deputies on a welfare check found the bodies of 55-year-old Dirk Dobrovolny and 86-year-old Ila Dobrovolny on Wednesday.

The Nebraska State Patrol says an investigation is ongoing. Investigators say they found no evidence of injuries. A postal worker had requested the welfare check after noticing that mail hadn’t been retrieved for several weeks.

